Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Results in Fatality in Putnam County

The New York State Police and emergency services were required in Putnam County recently for what was called a "serious motor vehicle accident". Unfortunately this serious accident did result in one individual being fatally injured.

Fatal Accident in Southeast

The fatal accident occurred on Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast, in Putnam County. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was at approximately 7:46a.m, that State Police from the Brewster barracks responded to the accident scene.

The accident took place at a location on State Route 312 in the town, and it involved two different vehicles. State Police conducted a preliminary investigation and determined that a Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2023 Freightliner.

The driver of the CRV was identified as 74-year old, Eleana S. Silk, of Carmel, New York, and the driver of the Freightliner was identified as 57-year old, Richard G. Medina, 57, of New Fairfield, Connecticut.

The 74-year old, Silk was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, meanwhile the 57-year old Medina was reported to have been not injured following the head-on collision.

The press release concluded with a statement from the New York State Police that the investigation of the accident is still open and remains ongoing. It was not stated in the press release whether or not there is an explanation or reason for why the CRV driven by Silk, crossed paths into the westbound lane leading to the collision.

