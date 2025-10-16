Casino Giant Withdraws Commercial License Application in Westchester County

If you've ever been to a casino or even if you've never been to one before, there's no way you haven't heard of MGM. MGM is one of the largest names in the world of casino's and resorts on the planet, and just recently they made major news with the announcement that they have withdrawn their commercial license application which potentially could've opened a new location here in New York.

MGM Withdraws License Application in Yonkers

MGM announced the withdrawal of their application yesterday, October 14, 2025, which could have brought a new location to the city of Yonkers, in Westchester County. The group MGM Yonkers Inc., a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International issued a press release with their official announcement and reasoning behind the shocking decision.

MGM Resorts called the decision "difficult" and that the "...competitive and economic assumptions underpinning our application have shifted, altering our return expectations on the proposed $2.3 billion investment". MGM had submitted their application back in June.

MGM would go on to state in the press release that..."The newly defined competitive landscape – with four proposals clustered in a small geographic area – challenges the returns we initially anticipated from this project.

MGM also stated that part of the decision came due to how it would effect their proposal to renovate and expand their current Empire City Casino location...

...our proposal to renovate and expand Empire City Casino was predicated on the receipt of a 30-year commercial casino license but based on newly issued guidance from the State of New York we now expect to qualify for only a 15-year license. Taken together, these events result in a proposition that no longer aligns with our commitment to capital stewardship, nor to that of our real estate partner in Yonkers, VICI.

The press release would conclude with MGM stating that they are a "proud partner" of the City of Yonkers, and that their Empire City Casino location has generated "$5 billion for New York State education, including $1.6 billion under their ownership. MGM stated that they remain committed to "...operating the property in its current format and believe it will continue to enjoy success serving customers in Yonkers and the surrounding communities".

Reaction in Yonkers

With a massive decision such as this, there were also incredibly strong reactions to the announcement, with some of those reactions coming directly from officials and leaders in Yonkers.

One of those reactions came from Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, who to put it lightly, strongly voiced his displeasure with the decision. Mayor Spano stated that the license application by MGM is a "...betrayal to the people of Yonkers and Westchester County”.

Mayor Spano would then go on to make further claims which included his stating that MGM was "abandoning the city..." and would even go on to call upon New York Governor Kathy Hochul to "launch an independent investigation into this process, because the reasons MGM gives for its 180-degree reversal just don’t add up.”

Mayor Spano would continue with his response further suggesting that part of the reason for this decision is a potential conflict of interest that could involve President Trump. The Bally group is one of the other organizations who have applications in to the state of New York. Bally Bronx has a proposal for a $4 billion project on the former Trump Links golf course. The conflict of interest potentially could that it comes with a $115 million payout clause for the Trump Organization.

The other groups in the application process are Resorts World New York City, operated by Genting Group, which hopes to expand its existing Queens facility into a full-scale casino, and Metropolitan Park in Queens with a proposed $8 billion complex led by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen in partnership with Hard Rock International.

