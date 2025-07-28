Motel Raid in Dutchess County Ends with Another Arrest of Accused Drug Dealer

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force had themselves an eventful week last week, as multiple raids were conducted and ended with the apprehension of multiple accused drug dealers. This is yet another chapter in the Task Force's mission to combat the spread of illegal and dangerous narcotics in the local communities.

Get our free mobile app

Motel Raid in Hyde Park

This recent motel raid occurred at a location in the Town of Hyde Park, one day after the Drug Task Force completed another raid and made another arrest of another accused drug dealer in Pleasant Valley. You may read that story by following the link further below.

This motel investigation started when the Drug Task Force received information about "ongoing drug sales" out of said motel, though the motel itself was not mentioned by name.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Dutchess County Sheriff's loading...

Drug Task Force agents then made purchases of illegal and dangerous narcotics from the dealer, identified as 31-year old, Yelonnie Johnson, of Poughkeepsie. With enough evidence gathered, the Task Force was able to obtain a search warrant for Johnson's residence at the motel.

Motel Raid Findings and Arrest

The search warrant was executed at the motel residence on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. During the raid, Johnson was placed under arrest and taken into custody without incident. In addition, police also discovered and seized "a quantity of cocaine along with packaging material and scales utilized for the distribution of narcotics was seized inside the residence".

Later on, Johnson was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court on the charge of Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B felony. According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, their are more charges pending against Johnson.

Previous Stories: Drug Task Force Raid in Pleasant Valley

Johnson was afterward released to the supervision of Probation as required by NYS Law. The press release did not state when or if Johnson will have a future court date.

As with the previous raid to this one, collaboration between multiple units of law enforcement has been pivotal to the Drug Task Force's success.

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State

Crossing New York State Lines With These Could Land You In Jail