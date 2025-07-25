Investigation Leads to Raid and Narcotics Arrest in Dutchess County

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force has done it once again. A recent investigation carried out by Task Force agents has resulted in the arrest of yet another individual accused of selling dangerous narcotics in the Dutchess County area. This time, the investigation was carried out in Pleasant Valley and other surrounding areas.

Drug Task Force in Pleasant Valley

The Drug Task Force's investigation began as many of their other investigations have previously. Task Force agents while undercover, made a number of successful purchases of illegal and dangerous narcotics from an individual identified as William Oliver, of Pleasant Valley.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office
After making the purchases and gathering evidence, Task Force agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Oliver's residence located at the Pleasant Valley Garden Apartments, in Pleasant Valley.

Google Maps
According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Task Force agents, with assistance from Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT), executed the search warrant on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Search Warrant Execution

Upon executing the search warrant at Oliver's residence, the Drug Task Force made a number of discoveries. Those discoveries would include "a quantity of cocaine along with packaging material and scales utilized for the distribution of narcotics was seized inside the residence".

WPDH-WPDA logo
With the discoveries made, law enforcement was able to successfully take William Oliver into custody, without incident. Oliver was charged with the following crimes of, in addition to the others against him, that are currently pending...

  • One Count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B felony
  • One Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, a class C felony

Oliver was arraigned in the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and later released as required by NYS Law. It was not stated in the press release when it is that Oliver is expected back in court.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by multiple other law enforcement entities and units, all of which being listed in the press release. It was also stated that the successful collaboration of law enforcement in Dutchess County is why the Drug Task Force has been so successful and continues to disrupt the flow of dangerous and illegal narcotics.

