State officials say they are investigating a break-in at a motel in New York's Hudson Valley area. The report indicates that the alleged burglary caused damage, and resulted in several items being taken.

New York State Police posted on their Facebook page that anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Katie Zittel at the Poughkeepsie Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 677-7373. Please Reference RMS #2500285682.

New York State Police Investigate Burglary at Hudson Valley Motel

New York State Police in Poughkeepsie say that they are seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing burglary investigation.

Troopers say that the incident is believed to have occurred between 3:00 p.m. on April 5, and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 6, at the Cottonwood Motel. The motel is located at 7 Fowler Road, right outside the village of Millbrook.

Officials say that the person (or persons) responsible caused damage to the property and stole several items that belonged to the New York State Police. However, police say that the none of the stolen goods pose any sort of threat to the public.

The I Love NY website describes the three and a half acre Cottonwood Motel as a spot that offers an "unobstructed panoramic view of meadows, rolling hills, and the Berkshire Mountains in the distance".

