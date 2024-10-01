New York Among Most Sweet-Obsessed States in the U.S.

A new study has revealed the top 10 states for sweet obsession.

A new study by taffyshop.com has revealed the top 10 most sweet-obsessed states in the United States. The website assesed sweet obsession levels across all 50 states by analyzing search volumes for sweet snacks, weekly sugary snack consumption among children, candy shop density, and sugar industry economic output. The study highlights that states with higher Sweet Obsession Scores. The data is sourced from Main Street Smiles, Yelp Dataset, 24/7 Wall St, and Google search for each state.

Pennsylvania topped the list with the highest sweet obsession score of 80, Pennsylvania's love for sugary snacks is reflected in its substantial state-wise online search volume for sweet snacks (3,709,200) and the highest average sugary snacks consumed (22.86) per week among ages 1-17. It also has a decent number of candy and chocolate shops (3.3) per 100,000 residents and the highest sugar industry economic output of $6 billion.

We also wonder if the fact that Hershey Parlk being locateted in Pennsylvania could have has a bearing on the state taking the number one spot. Rounding out the top 5 are Illiinois, California, Vermont and Hawaii.

New York Ranks 6th Among Most Sweet-Obsessed States

According to the study, New York ranks 6th among the top ten states for sweet obsession in the USA in 2024. New York achieved a sweet obsession score of 61.98 out of 100. The state has 4.75 million searches for sweet snacks and an average weekly sugary snack consumption of 13.95 for children aged 1-17. New York also has 3.3 candy and chocolate shops per 100,000 residents, and its sugar industry economic output is $2 billion.

A spokesperson for tafyshop.com commented on the study:

"This study emphasizes New York's sweet obsession, driven by high search volumes and substantial children's consumption. The $2 billion sugar industry highlights its economic importance. A high density of candy shops caters to New York's diverse population, offering insights for policymakers and business leaders on public health strategies and market opportunities."

See the full list of top 10 Most Sweet-Obsessed States below.

10 Most Sweet -Obsessed States in the USA 2024

Rank States State-wise search volume for sweet snacks Sugary Snacks Consumed per Week (Average, Aged 1-17) Candy and chocolate shops per 100k Sugar Industry Economic Output (Million USD) Sweet Obsession Score 1 Pennsylvania 3,709,200 22.86 3.3 6,000 80 2 Illinois 3,853,800 13.69 3.5 6,000 70.56 3 California 8,608,550 9.74 3.8 6,000 66.83 4 Vermont 1,131,950 9.6 11.5 226 66.15 5 Hawaii 1,403,100 8.12 12 433 65.79 6 New York 4,747,700 13.95 3.3 2,000 61.98 7 Kentucky 2,029,760 17.76 2.7 354 61.58 8 Ohio 5,331,600 12.95 3.4 2,000 61.07 9 Idaho 1,520,262 16.44 3 100 60.1 10 New Jersey 2,782,462 13.99 2 2,000 60.03

