New York Among Most Sweet-Obsessed States in the U.S.
A new study has revealed the top 10 states for sweet obsession.
A new study by taffyshop.com has revealed the top 10 most sweet-obsessed states in the United States. The website assesed sweet obsession levels across all 50 states by analyzing search volumes for sweet snacks, weekly sugary snack consumption among children, candy shop density, and sugar industry economic output. The study highlights that states with higher Sweet Obsession Scores. The data is sourced from Main Street Smiles, Yelp Dataset, 24/7 Wall St, and Google search for each state.
New York Ranks 6th Among Most Sweet-Obsessed States
According to the study, New York ranks 6th among the top ten states for sweet obsession in the USA in 2024. New York achieved a sweet obsession score of 61.98 out of 100. The state has 4.75 million searches for sweet snacks and an average weekly sugary snack consumption of 13.95 for children aged 1-17. New York also has 3.3 candy and chocolate shops per 100,000 residents, and its sugar industry economic output is $2 billion.
A spokesperson for tafyshop.com commented on the study:
"This study emphasizes New York's sweet obsession, driven by high search volumes and substantial children's consumption. The $2 billion sugar industry highlights its economic importance. A high density of candy shops caters to New York's diverse population, offering insights for policymakers and business leaders on public health strategies and market opportunities."
See the full list of top 10 Most Sweet-Obsessed States below.
|Rank
|States
|State-wise search volume for sweet snacks
|Sugary Snacks Consumed per Week (Average, Aged 1-17)
|Candy and chocolate shops per 100k
|Sugar Industry Economic Output (Million USD)
Sweet Obsession Score
|1
|Pennsylvania
|3,709,200
|22.86
|3.3
|6,000
|80
|2
|Illinois
|3,853,800
|13.69
|3.5
|6,000
|70.56
|3
|California
|8,608,550
|9.74
|3.8
|6,000
|66.83
|4
|Vermont
|1,131,950
|9.6
|11.5
|226
|66.15
|5
|Hawaii
|1,403,100
|8.12
|12
|433
|65.79
|6
|New York
|4,747,700
|13.95
|3.3
|2,000
|61.98
|7
|Kentucky
|2,029,760
|17.76
|2.7
|354
|61.58
|8
|Ohio
|5,331,600
|12.95
|3.4
|2,000
|61.07
|9
|Idaho
|1,520,262
|16.44
|3
|100
|60.1
|10
|New Jersey
|2,782,462
|13.99
|2
|2,000
|60.03
