One Of The ‘Most Researched Lakes in the World’ Is In New York

New York is home to a handful of some pretty well-known lakes. Earlier this year, popular vacation spot Lake George was even crowned the "Cleanest Lake in the United States."

There's one lake in New York State that some consider a hidden gem and it also happens to be one of the "Most Researched Lakes in the World" for one very cool reason.

New York's "Most Researched Lake"

Up in Onondaga County sits Green Lake. This Central New York oasis has been featured in countless travel vlogs including one from Divert Living which calls the lake something you "won't believe exists in New York."

Green Lake draws hikers, campers, and travelers from all over for one very understandable reason - the gorgeous blue-green hue.

The remarkable and rare color of the lake is part of the reason why it is one of the most researched lakes in the entire world. Uncovering why the lake is such a rare color and what lives inside this lake truly makes you want to see it for yourself.

Why is New York's Green Lake So Vibrant?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Green Lake is considered a "meromictic" lake. But what on Earth does that mean?

Planet Forward explains that most deep lakes, like Green Lake, contain layers. As seasons and temperatures change in the Fall and Spring, these layers typically mix together.

Green Lake's layers, however, do not mix together. Now, here's where the color comes from and bear with us because it gets very science-y.

Since the layers don't mix, "little flakes of calcium carbonate float through the water column and reflects a blue/green wavelength to the human eye."

According to Planet Forward, there are only 13 lakes in the entire United States that are meromictic, including Round Lake which is located in the same State Park as Green Lake. But, the meromictic quality is not the only rare thing about Green Lake.

Green Lake's Ice Age Ties

No, we're not talking about the hit animated film.

Scientists believe Green Lake was formed during the Ice Age by glaciers digging "into the ground like a pint of ice cream being scooped into." Ancient plants and lifeforms have been preserved in the lake for over 150,000 years and researchers are still discovering and investigating these forms.

Visiting Green Lake

Aside from being a historic and and one of a kind natural beauty, Green Lake is a great place to visit!

You can visit Green Lake State Park in Fayetteville, NY. They offer rental boats, kayaks, and canoes during its operating season from Memorial Day to Labor Day. There's also an 18-hole golf course!

