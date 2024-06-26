69 New York School Districts to Receive Over $956M in Upgrades
Almost a billion dollars in upgrades will be made to 69 New York school districts including six in the Mid-Hudson Region.
On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a huge list of school districts that would receive funding for upgrades such as new classrooms, improvements to athletic fields, cutting-edge technology investments, safety enhancements and other major projects.
The money is coming from bonds issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. For over 20 years the program has issued over 100 series of bonds that have benefited over 350 school districts. This latest round appears to be one of the largest in recent history, creating almost $1 billion in funds to upgrade school districts throughout the state.
Which New York Schools Will Receive Upgrades?
The money will be split between schools in the Capital Region, Central New York, the Fingerlakes Region, Long Island, Mid-Hudson Region, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York.
Below is a full list of how much each school district will receive.
Capital Region
- Catskill Central School District $8,685,000
- City School District of the City of Schenectady $17,360,000
- Corinth Central School District $9,945,000
- Enlarged City School District of the City of Troy $22,965,000
- Niskayuna Central School District $18,295,000
- Schalmont Central School District $14,450,000
- Scotia‐Glenville Central School District $11,255,000
Central New York
- Cazenovia Central School District $13,010,000
- City School District of the City of Fulton $11,835,000
- City School District of the City of Oneida $19,460,000
- City School District of the City of Oswego $21,540,000
- LaFayette Central School District $5,300,000
- Marcellus Central School District $14,390,000
- Onondaga Central School District $16,985,000
- Phoenix Central School District $1,510,000
- Solvay Union Free School District $2,315,000
- Tully Central School District $6,260,000
- Westhill Central School District $16,060,000
Finger Lakes Region
- Alexander Central School District $9,900,000
- City School District of the City of Canandaigua $21,620,000
- Fairport Central School District $16,155,000
- Le Roy Central School District $9,635,000
- Letchworth Central School District $12,520,000
- Phelps‐Clifton Springs Central School District $10,780,000
- Waterloo Central School District $13,735,000
- Webster Central School District $18,285,000
Long Island
- East Islip Union Free School District $31,705,000
- Hempstead Union Free School District $39,400,000
Mid Hudson
- City School District of the City of Middletown $17,390,000
- Monticello Central School District $20,055,000
- City School District of the City of Port Jervis $16,270,000
- Rondout Valley Central School District at Accord $46,185,000
- Saugerties Central School District $18,205,000
- Warwick Valley Central School District $8,030,000
Mohawk Valley
- Adirondack Central School District $14,600,000
- City School District of the City of Amsterdam $3,540,000
- City School District of the City of Rome $11,910,000
- Dolgeville Central School District $13,095,000
- Laurens Central School District $2,825,000
- Oppenheim‐Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District $1,240,000
- Sharon Springs Central School District $3,840,000
- Waterville Central School District $10,215,000
North Country
- Alexandria Central School District $4,120,000
- Carthage Central School District $5,795,000
- Hermon‐DeKalb Central School District $11,280,000
- Indian River Central School District at Philadelphia $16,445,000
- Massena Central School District $21,515,000
- Moriah Central School District $13,000,000
- Salmon River Central School District $2,880,000
- Saranac Central School District $3,745,000
Southern Tier
- Afton Central School District $13,465,000
- Bradford Central School District $925,000
- City School District of the City of Elmira $12,950,000
- City School District of the City of Ithaca $18,280,000
- Deposit Central School District $3,900,000
- Greene Central School District $12,475,000
- Groton Central School District $6,350,000
- Horseheads Central School District $68,365,000
- Odessa‐Montour Central School District $12,165,000
- Oxford Academy and Central School District $3,250,000
- Spencer‐Van Etten Central School District $13,315,000
- Walton Central School District $5,885,000
Western New York
- City School District of the City of Olean $25,175,000
- Clarence Central School District $21,735,000
- Iroquois Central School District $11,315,000
- Pine Valley Central School District $6,265,000
- Ripley Central School District $2,435,000
- Sweet Home Central School District $33,580,000
- Westfield Central School District $3,465,000
