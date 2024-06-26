69 New York School Districts to Receive Over $956M in Upgrades

Almost a billion dollars in upgrades will be made to 69 New York school districts including six in the Mid-Hudson Region.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a huge list of school districts that would receive funding for upgrades such as new classrooms, improvements to athletic fields, cutting-edge technology investments, safety enhancements and other major projects.

The money is coming from bonds issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. For over 20 years the program has issued over 100 series of bonds that have benefited over 350 school districts. This latest round appears to be one of the largest in recent history, creating almost $1 billion in funds to upgrade school districts throughout the state.

Which New York Schools Will Receive Upgrades?

The money will be split between schools in the Capital Region, Central New York, the Fingerlakes Region, Long Island, Mid-Hudson Region, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York.

Below is a full list of how much each school district will receive.

Capital Region

Catskill Central School District $8,685,000

City School District of the City of Schenectady $17,360,000

Corinth Central School District $9,945,000

Enlarged City School District of the City of Troy $22,965,000

Niskayuna Central School District $18,295,000

Schalmont Central School District $14,450,000

Scotia‐Glenville Central School District $11,255,000

Central New York

Cazenovia Central School District $13,010,000

City School District of the City of Fulton $11,835,000

City School District of the City of Oneida $19,460,000

City School District of the City of Oswego $21,540,000

LaFayette Central School District $5,300,000

Marcellus Central School District $14,390,000

Onondaga Central School District $16,985,000

Phoenix Central School District $1,510,000

Solvay Union Free School District $2,315,000

Tully Central School District $6,260,000

Westhill Central School District $16,060,000

Finger Lakes Region

Alexander Central School District $9,900,000

City School District of the City of Canandaigua $21,620,000

Fairport Central School District $16,155,000

Le Roy Central School District $9,635,000

Letchworth Central School District $12,520,000

Phelps‐Clifton Springs Central School District $10,780,000

Waterloo Central School District $13,735,000

Webster Central School District $18,285,000

Long Island

East Islip Union Free School District $31,705,000

Hempstead Union Free School District $39,400,000

Mid Hudson

City School District of the City of Middletown $17,390,000

Monticello Central School District $20,055,000

City School District of the City of Port Jervis $16,270,000

Rondout Valley Central School District at Accord $46,185,000

Saugerties Central School District $18,205,000

Warwick Valley Central School District $8,030,000

Mohawk Valley

Adirondack Central School District $14,600,000

City School District of the City of Amsterdam $3,540,000

City School District of the City of Rome $11,910,000

Dolgeville Central School District $13,095,000

Laurens Central School District $2,825,000

Oppenheim‐Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District $1,240,000

Sharon Springs Central School District $3,840,000

Waterville Central School District $10,215,000

North Country

Alexandria Central School District $4,120,000

Carthage Central School District $5,795,000

Hermon‐DeKalb Central School District $11,280,000

Indian River Central School District at Philadelphia $16,445,000

Massena Central School District $21,515,000

Moriah Central School District $13,000,000

Salmon River Central School District $2,880,000

Saranac Central School District $3,745,000

Southern Tier

Afton Central School District $13,465,000

Bradford Central School District $925,000

City School District of the City of Elmira $12,950,000

City School District of the City of Ithaca $18,280,000

Deposit Central School District $3,900,000

Greene Central School District $12,475,000

Groton Central School District $6,350,000

Horseheads Central School District $68,365,000

Odessa‐Montour Central School District $12,165,000

Oxford Academy and Central School District $3,250,000

Spencer‐Van Etten Central School District $13,315,000

Walton Central School District $5,885,000

Western New York

City School District of the City of Olean $25,175,000

Clarence Central School District $21,735,000

Iroquois Central School District $11,315,000

Pine Valley Central School District $6,265,000

Ripley Central School District $2,435,000

Sweet Home Central School District $33,580,000

Westfield Central School District $3,465,000

