Company Relocating Two Hudson Valley Plants; Laying Off Dozens

A Hudson Valley, New York company that employs 88 workers and operates two manufacturing plants has announced plans to relocate and lay off workers.

Layoffs continue to make headlines across New York State as more factories, manufacturing facilities and businesses announce closures or plans to move. Last month, 100 workers were given notice by Zena Delivery & Logistics in New Windsor that they would be laid off. The Amazon partner had struggled with insurance costs, forcing the company to permanently close.

In early February, a Hudson Valley manufacturing plant responsible for making household cleaners also announced that it would close its doors. Weeks later, Purpose Built Brands' Hudson Valley plant laid off 84 workers.

Hudson Valley New York Plants to Relocate

A WARN notice was filed with the New York State Department of Labor announcing that layoffs would take place at two Hudson Valley manufacturing plants. Elementis SRL, based in East Windsor, New Jersey will be relocating its operations that are spread out between two sites in Middletown and Hugenot, New York.

Elementis manufactures chemicals used in cosmetics, paints and plastics. The plants produce ingredients specifically for antiperspirants, skin creams, paints and food containers.

Workers at the Middletown and Hugenot plants will be relocating, which will result in the elimination of 30 manufacturing jobs at the Middletown location and 24 positions at the Hugenot plant.

Elementis is based in New Jersey but recently invested in a new "center of excellence and R&D laboratory" in Portugal. The company has been recruiting 100 new workers ahead of the center's opening in the middle of this year. Elementis operates in 23 locations around the world, employing 1,300 workers.

The Hudson Valley employees will be laid off at the end of June. They are not represented by a union.

