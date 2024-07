Spinach Packaged in Newburgh, New York Recalled; May be Fatal

Grocery stores have pulled spinach packaged in Newburgh, New York from shelves due to a major health risk.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over fresh spinach that was processed in the Hudson Valley and distributed to stores in New York. The spinach could contain bacteria that may be fatal or cause miscarriages in pregnant women.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Newburgh, New York Company Recalls Spinach

The recall comes after spinach processed by Solata Foods was tested by the New York State Department of Agriculture and found to be contaminated. Market Food Inspectors and food laboratory analysts determined that samples of spinach contained Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly or those with certain health conditions. These infections can be fatal. Even healthy individuals can suffer severe symptoms including nausea, diarrhea, fever and headaches. Foods contaminated with listeria can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women who consume it.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Which Spinach Brands are Recalled in New York?

The initial sample discovered to contain Listeria was a 9-ounce package of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” The same spinach is sold under many different names including Greens Solata, Greens Gaia, Greens Full Circle and Uncle Vinny's. The recalled spinach could also be included in bags and boxes of "spring mix", "power greens" and other blends of greens.

A full list of the recalled items is listed below.

Product Code Comm: Size Code: Type Code: Brand Code: UPC Code Greens Solata Spinach 10x9Bag 10x9Bag Solata 854311007391 Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix 6x1.7Clam 6x1.7Clam. Organic Gaia 850039434075 Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix 6x1.7Clam 6x1.7Clam. Organic Gaia 850039434082 Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix 6x10Clam 6x10Clam. Organic Full Circle 036800490529 Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach 6x10Clam 6x10Clam Organic Full Circle 036800490512 Greens Solata 5050 6x10Clam 6x10Clam Solata 850021494766 Greens Solata Baby Spinach 6x10Clam 6x10Clam Solata 85002149475 Greens Solata Spring Mix 6x10Clam 6x10Clam Solata 85002149475 Greens Gaia Organic Baby Spinach 6x10Clam 6x10Clam Organic Gaia 850021494837 Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix 6x10Clam 6x10Clam Organic Gaia 850021494858 Greens Gaia Organic 5050 6x10Clam 6x10Clam Organic Gaia 850021494827 Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach 6x16Clam 6x16Clam Organic Full Circle 036800288251 Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix 6x16Clam 6x16Clam Organic Full Circle 036800288744 Greens Farmer Direct Organic Chopped Kale Spinach 6x9Bag 6x9Bag Organic Farmer Direct 854311007377 Greens Uncle Vinny’s Savoy Spinach 8x10Bag 8x10Bag Uncle Vinny’s 804879442769 Greens Gaia Organic Baby Spinach 8x45Clam 8x45Clam Organic Gaia 850021494964 Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix 8x45Clam 8x45Clam Organic Gaia 850021494971 Greens Gaia Organic Power Greens 8x45Clam 8x45Clam Organic Gaia 850021494889 Greens Gaia Organic 50/50 Blend 8x45Clam 8x45Clam Organic Gaia 850021494919 Greens Gaia Organic 50/50 8x45Clam 8x45Clam Organic Gaia 850021494957 Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix Herb 8x45Clam 8x45Clam Organic Gaia 850021494896 Greens Full Circle Organic 5050 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Organic Full Circle 036800341562 Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Organic Full Circle 036800179899 Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Organic Full Circle 036800179882 Greens Full Circle Organic Power Greens 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Organic Full Circle 036800388758 Greens Solata 50/50 Blend 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Solata 854311007070 Greens Solata Baby Spinach 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Solata 854311007001 Greens Solata Power Greens 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Solata 854311007056 Greens Solata Spring Mix 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Solata 854311007032 Greens Solata Spring Mix Herb 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Solata 854311007063 Greens Uncle Vinny’s 50/50 Blend 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Uncle Vinny’s 804879525158 Greens Uncle Vinny’s Power Greens 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Uncle Vinny’s 804879503095 Greens Uncle Vinny’s Spring Mix 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Uncle Vinny’s 804879133414 Greens Solata 50/50 Blend 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Solata 854311007087 Greens Uncle Vinny’s 5050 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Uncle Vinny’s 804879525165 Greens Uncle Vinny’s Spring Mix Herb 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Uncle Vinny’s 804879459965 Greens Uncle Vinny’s Baby Spinach 8x5Clam 8x5Clam Uncle Vinny’s 804879133438 Greens Solata Spinach 9x9Bag 9x9Bag Solata 854311007391 Greens Uncle Vinny’s Savoy Spinach 9x9Bag 9x9Bag Uncle Vinny’s 804879442769 Greens Bogopa Spinach 9x9Bag 9x9Bag Bogopa 819964014695 Greens Bulk Spring Mix 2x1.5 2x1.5 BAGS Bulk 40606 AND 11006

The Top 5 Nastiest, Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store You won't believe just how many nasty, germy thinks you touch in a grocery store. The Top 5 will make you want to start wearing rubber gloves when you shop. Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy