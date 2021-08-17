Two More: A Total of Five New Paltz Restaurants Affected by COVID Exposures

Last week a total of 3 restaurants in New Paltz put business on pause due to COVID exposures among their staffs.

Karma Road at 11 Main Street was the first to announce its temporary closure (August 9, 2021) until all staff could test negative. Then the next day (August 10, 2021) Bacchus Restaurant at 4 South Chestnut Street made their announcement and then last Thursday (August 12, 2021) Huckleberry Restaurant at 21 Church Street announced they too had to close for a few days to wait for staff to test negative.

Since those announcements last week, according to their Facebook pages, Karma Road was able to reopen over this past weekend, Bacchus has not made an announcement as of yet and Huckleberry will be opening today (August 17, 2021) with window service hours 3PM to Midnight through Sunday, August 2, 2021.

Unfortunately, over the weekend a fourth New Paltz restaurant added their name to the COVID exposure list, Main Course announce that they would be closed until Thursday, August 19th because of positive COVID tests among their staff. Then yesterday (August 16, 2021) Main Street Bistro 59 Main Street in New Paltz also said that they will be closed temporarily due to some of their staff, who had been vaccinated, testing positive for COVID. The Bistro also mentioned that their staff had little contact with customers and were asymptomatic.

It appears as we continue to deal with the Delta variant of COVID we will need to ebb and flow with some of our favorite businesses having to close due to COVID exposures. The good thing that is coming out of all of this is the support these businesses are getting from their customers and the community.

