Classic Monster Movies at Rosendale Theatre

Rosendale Theatre is running a vintage monster movie series.

The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, NY (Ulster County) is a three-story, 260-seat movie theatre and performance center that first opened as a casino in 1905 and began showing films in the 1920s.

A stage was installed in the 1930s and the venue started showing live vaudeville and burlesque acts, and once housed the town's fire department. Anthony Cacchio Sr. rented the building in 1949 and converted it into a movie theater, showing about 300 movies a year. After more than 60 years of operation, the Cacchio family decided to sell, and the venue ownership was transferred to a nonprofit, the Rosendale Theatre Collective in 2010.

Saturday Creature Features in the Hudson Valley

Rosendale Theatre is running a vintage monster movie series entitled Saturday Creature Features. The series kicked off in July with a showing of the 1931 classic Frankenstein and the next movie in the series will be on Aug. 27 with a showing of the 1962 independent horror film Carnival of Souls starring Candace Hilligoss and Sidney Berger.

The film follows Mary Henry, a young woman whose life is disturbed after a car accident. She relocates to a new city where she finds herself unable to fit in with the locals and becomes drawn to the pavilion of an abandoned carnival. Tickets for the 10 pm showing on Saturday, Aug. 27 are $10, $6 for members and those in costume. They can be purchased through the Rosendale Theatre box office.

Get our free mobile app

For tickets and info on Carnival of Souls and other upcoming Saturday Creature Feature films, check out the official Rosendale Theatre website here.

Check out the best horror films from every year.