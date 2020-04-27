Mobile App Allows DC Family Services Clients to Scan Documents

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced that the county has integrated the NYS mobile app to allow Dutchess County Family Services clients to scan documents.

Clients of family services which include those who Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Home Emergency Assistance Program (HEAP), and Medicaid, can now use New Yorks State's mobile app, NYDocSubmit to scan and submit required documents.

County Executive Molinaro said:

Though Coronavirus/COVID-19 first touched our community more than a month ago, Dutchess County Government remains open for business. While we may have limited our in-person interactions with residents, the vital services, including those provided by our Department of Community and Family Services, are still being fulfilled at the high-level residents come to expect from us. The addition of the NYDocSubmit app is another great tool for Dutchess County residents to easily submit their documents to DCFS and facilitate the benefit process. I urge all DCFS clients to utilize the new app, as Dutchess County Government remains ready to serve.

The NYS application can use used to submit a number of different types of required documentation. The app is not monitored for emergencies, and residents must call DCFS at (845) 486-3000 to request help with an emergency situation.

