Woman Goes Missing in Hudson Valley; Police Plead for Help

New York State Troopers are pleading for help finding a woman who vanished over the weekend, and the search is now stretching across Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties.

Missing Person Alert in Hudson Valley

State Police say 32-year-old Stephanie L. Lopez was last seen on Saturday, November 15 at around 12:40 pm. She had been staying at the Sure Stay Hotel on Route 9W in the Town of Lloyd. According to investigators, Stephanie walked away from the property without her cellphone, money or credit cards.

Stephanie is not familiar with the area, and police say she has cognitive disabilities, which makes this case especially urgent.

Description of Stephanie L. Lopez

Stephanie is described as Hispanic, approximately five foot four, about 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Photos released by State Police show her wearing glasses in one image and a winter hat and jacket in another.

Search Launched for Missing Woman in Hudson Valley

Troopers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Highland received the missing persons report on Sunday, November 16. Since then, they have been canvassing the area around Route 9W, speaking with people who may have seen her and checking nearby businesses and neighborhoods.

The hotel where Stephanie was staying sits in a busy stretch of Lloyd near restaurants, gas stations and traffic heading toward the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Police are asking anyone who was in the area Saturday afternoon to think back and report anything they may have noticed.

How You Can Help

If you have seen Stephanie or have any information that could help locate her, State Police in Highland want to hear from you. You can contact the State Police in Highland at 845 344-5300. If you encounter her, police ask that you stay with her, call 911 and wait for authorities to arrive.

