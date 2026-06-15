Two Heartbreaking Thefts in Hudson Valley Caught on Security Cameras

Two Hudson Valley businesses say that they were ripped off by customers this weekend; one was allegedly a little girl coached by an adult.

Right now, everyone is hurting from the economy. Inflation has exploded to a level we haven't seen since 2022, sending the price of food, rent and other essentials skyrocketing.

While many have been forced to take on second jobs and find other ways to raise cash, others have apparently resorted to criminal activity.

Alamentari Rossi & Sons via Facebook Alamentari Rossi & Sons via Facebook

Two Alleged Crimes Caught on Film in Poughkeepsie, NY

This weekend, two local businesses posted videos of customers ripping them off. Rossi's Deli and Plato's Closet took to social media in hopes of finding people who they say were caught on film stealing.

One of the videos especially struck a chord with customers after it appeared to show an adult instructing a child to steal.

Plato's Closet Poughkeepsie via Instagram Plato's Closet Poughkeepsie via Instagram

Child Allegedly Caught Stealing at Poughkeepsie Thrift Shop

Plato's Closet in the Kohl's Plaza on Route 9 posted a message to customers on its Instagram page late Friday asking for help finding a family that they say stole the owner's cellphone.

The video shows two adult women and a young girl walking past the store and stopping to look at something resting on a bench near the window. After talking to the young girl, the adult women bring her into the store and wait while she appears to grab the phone before the three quickly leave.

Plato's Closet called the incident "heartbreaking", explaining that it's never right to steal, but even worse when it involves an innocent child. An update over the weekend indicated that the iPhone was put into Lost Mode and tracked to a home in the City of Poughkeepsie. On Sunday, the store announced that the phone was recovered, but did not share any other information about the incident.

Customer Allegedly Caught Stealing Tips at Legendary Poughkeepsie Deli

Another alleged incident was shared by Alimentari Rossi & Sons at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie. In the video, a man with a black hat can be seen leaning over the counter and putting his hand in what appears to be a tip jar. The man pulls out cash, folds it up and turns to walk away as the video ends.

Rossi & Sons captioned the video with a friendly reminder that "Tips are intended for our staff! Apparently reminders are necessary."

No updates were shared as to whether the person was identified or if the police were called about the alleged theft.

Smile, You're on Camera!

These two incidents are a reminder that no matter what your circumstances, there's never an excuse to resort to theft. Not only is it a poor life decision, but cameras are everywhere. Chances are, if you're doing something illegal, especially in a place of business, there's going to be footage of it.