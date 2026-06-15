New York Anchorman Retires After Sharing Devastating Diagnosis

Hudson Valley viewers were shocked to hear a longtime newsman is stepping away from the anchor desk after receiving a devastating diagnosis.

Bill Ritter of ABC-7 took to the airwaves on Friday to reveal that he is suffering from early-stage Alzheimer's disease. Ritter made the emotional announcement during Eyewitness News, telling viewers that a series of medical tests revealed he has Alzheimer's and that Friday's broadcast would be his final one as an anchor.

Ritter has been a fixture on New York television for nearly three decades. He joined WABC in 1998 and went on to become one of the station's most recognizable journalists, anchoring the 11pm newscast beginning in 1999 and the 6pm news starting in 2001. Millions of viewers across the Hudson Valley, New York City and the surrounding region have welcomed Ritter into their homes each evening for more than 25 years.

During his farewell message, Ritter explained that while current treatments are helping slow the progression of the disease, there is still no cure. He said his diagnosis came after he had already begun scaling back some of his anchoring duties to spend more time with family.

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The announcement carried special significance for Ritter, whose father also battled a form of dementia. Over the years, Ritter has become a vocal advocate for Alzheimer's awareness and fundraising efforts, often sharing his family's personal experience with the disease.

While he is retiring from daily anchoring duties, Ritter says he isn't leaving WABC entirely. Instead, he plans to continue reporting on Alzheimer's disease and related health issues, helping to raise awareness about the impact these illnesses have on patients, caregivers and families.