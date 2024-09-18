Have You Seen Her? Hudson Valley Teen Reported Missing

A Hudson Valley teenager has been reported missing and police are now seeking the public's help.

An alert was issued by Troop K of the New York State Police. The bulletin comes after family members say a young girl has gone missing.

The family of Daisyana Suscal is desperately trying to locate her. The Montrose girl is 4-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. According to an Instagram posting by The National Taskforce for Missing and Murdered BIPOC Women, Suscal has been missing since August 13.

The task force's posting contains many more details about Suscal than what appears in the State Police's press release.

Missing Hudson Valley Teen May Still Be in the Area

Police say the teen may possibly still be in Cortlandt or Peekskill but are urging everyone in the Hudson Valley to keep their eyes open for her. In addition to the physical description above, Daisyana can also be identified by her red hair and black eyes. The young girl is Hispanic and speaks fluently in both Spanish and English.

The last time Daisyana was seen she was wearing a white sweater and black pants.

The circumstances around the teen's disappearance are unknown, but her parents have asked authorities to assist in locating her since she went missing five days ago.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Daisyana Suscal is asked to immediately contact the New York State Police at 914 769-2600. To make sure the information gets to the right place, authorities say to refer to case number NY2400547264.

