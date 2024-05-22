Have You Seen This Missing Hudson Valley Owl?

An area falconer/rehabber is on the lookout for her owl that went missing in April.

I've talked about my love for owls, and how I feel they are some of the most fascinating creatures, often spotted all over the Hudson Valley. I've also mentioned that I believe my love for owls started as a kid growing up watching the 1981 movie Clash and seeing the adorable owl Bubo.

A Eurasion Eagle Owl has been missing form the Orange County, NY area since early April, and its educator is still holding out hope for his return.

Postings in several Facebook groups including Monroe Matters and The Hudson Valley since April have been trying to get the word out on the missing owl. The beautiful owl goes by the name Achilles. He was last seen in Monroe, NY.

Chela Pee posted:

Hello everyone. It’s me again falconer/rehabber . Still on the look out for my owl (last seen in Monroe ) You may contact 347-443-5822 if you see him, please don’t approach. Most likely still has his jesses on (leather straps). You can alert me anytime day or night. I’ll be there ASAP. Several agencies and the DEC have been notified as well. There’s multiple posts on several pages. Anything helps. Thank you again.

The fact that the owl still has the leather straps on, may make it easier for the little guy to be spotted in the Hudson Valley area.

If anyone happens to see Achilles, contact Chela at 347-443-5822. As she stated, do not approach him. Let's keep an eye out and hope for Achilles safe return home to Chela.

