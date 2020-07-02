Missing Man Found Dead in Sullivan County

The man's body was found following a 2-day search.

Following a 2-Day search involving multiple agencies, the body of Peter Mitro, age 67, of Monticello was located in a wooded area between Scott Lane and Terry Lane in the Village of Monticello on Wednesday evening.

Mitro had been reported missing on Monday evening to Monticello Police. Mitro’s death appears to have been from natural causes, pending the final determination of an autopsy.

Video surveillance from a residence on Atwell Lane, recorded on Monday at 4 PM, showed Mitro wandering through a back yard in what appeared to be in a confused state. Mitro also had a condition that required him to be on oxygen.

Assisting Monticello police with the search for Mitro were the Sullivan Sheriff Office, New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Mobil Medic Ambulance, Sullivan County Wildland Search Team, Sullivan County Bureau of Fire and the Monticello, Rock Hill, White Lake, Wurtsboro, Summitville, Grahamsville, and Hurleyville Fire Departments.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: