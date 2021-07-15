A land flowing with milk and honey sounds great...until it actually happens.

The streets were painted white in one town in New York state this week, and it's left some wondering what exactly happened? Were the cows set loose to haunt the roads? There might be a more reasonable explanation, according to WROC. And it actually has to do with all the rain and storms that have inundated many parts of the state the past two weeks. So, how did thunderstorms cause it to rain diary?

Public Works says that a failure at a lift station led to hundreds of gallons of milk spilling out onto the street of Batavia. The station was in place to help pump byproducts and waste to the sewer at O-AT-KA Milk. The process had been damaged by strong storms Tuesday, and this what lead to a flood of dairy all over the street, according to WROC. Sources say the milk flowed like "rivers" through the town. Must have been treacherous.

This is actually the second area in the state to be flooded by milk in recent months. In late June, WHAM said that thousands of gallons of milk were spilled all over the road after an accident in Genesee County. Genesee County Fire Coordinator Tim Yaeger says about 60,000 pounds of milk splattered over the road and into a nearby creek. If you want to equate that, 60,000 pounds is 30 tons. Well, that's really milking it for all it's worth.

In some dairy leakage that hit a little closer to home here in the Hudson Valley, a disabled tractor-trailer, southbound on Route 9, lead to a large amount of cream spilling on the roadway back in January. This more than likely made for an unexpectedly slippery commute for drivers. Splat. Thankfully, no one went off the road and landed in the thick, gooey white liquid pool that morning.