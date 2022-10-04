Middletown High School Female Student Athlete Makes NY State History

An Orange County high school junior has just made New York State history.

More specifically the student-athlete has made New York State high school football history. The Enlarged City School District of Middletown shared that junior Sierra DeGiorgio became the first female in state history to "start as quarterback for a Class AA (big school football team)."

The game took place on Friday, September 30th on Middletown's home field where they beat Monticello 29-14.

It sounds as if it was a pretty important game as it was Homecoming Weekend for the Middletown Middie Bears.

As the news started rolling in, so did the celebration. Many sent their congratulatory messages to the high school junior on the school's Facebook page. DeGiorgio's historic moment for women in Hudson Valley sports caught the attention of many football leagues in the New York area.

Danneille Ayala commented on the school's Facebook post:

If anyone could help us, The New York Wolves Football and I would love to extend an invite to Sierra to come to one of our practices. As a Middletown alum and QB myself, I couldn’t be more proud to see this historic moment happen in Middletown

The New York Wolves are one of the only adult tackle football leagues for women in New York playing out of Levittown.

The NY Knockout Football League has also shown interest in DeGiorgio commenting:

The NY Knockout Women’s Tackle Football Team is just a short drive from there!! We would love to have you at a game or practice!! Please feel free to reach out to us!

The Middletown Varsity Football team is 1-4 and takes on Kingston high school in Kingston on Friday, October 7th.

