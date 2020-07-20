Middletown Family-Owned Farm Featured in ‘O’ Magazine

A family-owned farm in Middletown has been featured in the latest edition of 'O' Magazine as part of their "Made in America" feature.

Finding Home Farms, located in Middletown, was featured in the July/August issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. Finding Home Farms was one of 11 small businesses included in the “Made in America” O List, a roundup of products selected by O magazine’s editors.

With much focus on supporting local businesses, including restaurants and bars, and farms, 'O' Magazine highlighted everything from T-shirts and sun hats to plant-based candles. Finding Home Farms’ organic maple syrup and pancake gift set made the list, and was included in both the print and digital feature.

That article stated "This syrup from fourth-generation maple farmers in New York’s Hudson Valley has a slightly buttery flavor that’s unique to the region. Talk about the breakfast of champions".

Founded by Laura and Dana Putnam, Finding Home Farms has grown from a lifestyle blog to a full-time sugar-making business with a Sugarhouse, an online store, and a wholesale line.

The online shop offers products such as maple syrup, soy candles, home decor, and holiday items.

