What's your ideal breakfast?

I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that.

When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.

When I'm out; however, it all changes. I want some Eggs Benedict with a golden Hollandaise sauce drizzled over it with fresh ham over soft, fluffy English Muffins. That, or I need a plate that will fill me up for the whole day. I'll order a tall stack of pancakes or waffles with sausage, bacon, eggs, and hash browns.

Canva, Merinka from Getty Images

For those of you who are ready to eat first thing in the morning, and need a delicious, balanced meal to get you going, I'm discovering that Middletown may be the best place in the Hudson Valley to live for breakfast restaurants. From a wide array of diners, cafes, bakeries, bagel shops and more, Middletown is more than capable of satisfying those taste buds and getting you up and going in the morning!

Canva, 4kodiak from Getty Images

Below, you can find the Top 10 Breakfast Restaurants in Middletown, New York according to reviews from Yelp. Do you agree with this ranking? Should one spot be higher or lower? Is there a restaurant not on this list that needs to be? We would love to know what you think! Message us through the app, or comment on social media.

Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York These are the Top 10 Breakfast spots in Middletown, New York according to Yelp reviews. Which of these places have you enjoyed?

