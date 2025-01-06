18 New Eateries Opened in 2024 That You Need to Try in 2025

With the busy holiday season officially behind us, now is when we can take a beat and reflect on some of the great things that happened last year. In the Hudson Valley, quite a lot changed in the restaurant scene in 2024.

A number of longtime favorite restaurants sadly shut their doors in 2024 like New Paltz's popular cocktail spot Huckleberry and Beacon's iconic Max's on Main. Running a local business is no easy feat, which is why it's so important to show up for the businesses you care about and opt for small-business dining whenever possible.

While it is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to some real former community hubs, there is one silver lining.

You know what they say...when one door closes, another one opens, and for the dining scene in this area, that seems to be the case for a lot of these storefronts.

Local Hudson Valley Restaurant Wins in 2024

Aside from brand new businesses that stepped onto the scene in the area for 2024, we also saw a number of local restaurants expand their own footprints into becoming local chains!

Take Moonburger for example. What started as a tiny but mity operation out of Kingston has blossomed into a go-to vegetarian and vegan-friendly burger spot with locations in New Paltz, Poughkeepsie and even Brooklyn!

Moonrise Bagels is another spot that has not only gained national attention on NBC and Vogue but has opened up multiple locations.

New Hudson Valley Restaurants to Try

So, without further ado, check out 18 of the hottest new eating and drinking spots that were born in 2024:

And, a moment for the restaurants we'll miss:

