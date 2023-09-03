Mid-Hudson Valley Recognizes National Suicide Awareness Month

The Mid-Hudson Valley recognizes Suicide Awareness Month by sharing special programs, events & resources for those in need of mental health treatment & support.

Dutchess County

Dutchess County urges residents who are struggling with their mental health to contact theirr HELPLINE by dialing 988 or texting 845-485-9700. That, or come to the Stabilization Center, at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie, to talk to mental health professionals 24/7 who have experience responding to a wide range of mental health, substance use, and suicidal crises. For more information on mental health resources throughout the county, visit www.dutchessny.gov/behavioralhealth

Orange County

Orange County Government posted today about The Out of the Darkness Community Walk. The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about. This year’s event will be held on September 24 during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. For more information about the walk, go to: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm...

Orange County has a variety of suicide prevention resources for residents:

• The Orange County Crisis Call Center is available to any individual who has a Substance Use Disorder, Developmental Disabilities, and/or Mental Illness, and to their loved ones, by dialing 311 or 1 800-832-1200. • If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately. • If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or text TALK to 74174. • For more information, please visit the Orange County Suicide Prevention Task Force webpage at https://www.orangecountygov.com/2067/Suicide-Prevention

Ulster County

Ulster County Government posted about International Overdose Day, where we remember and pay tribute to those we've lost to drug overdoses. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the pressing issue of drug overdose, reducing stigma, and promoting effective prevention. Thank you to our Ulster County employees and community partners who work tirelessly to save lives through education, support, and prevention measures.

Ulster County encouraged residents to join their partners at Samadhi last night at 5:30 pm for a powerful and poignant vigil in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. The event was to remember those we've lost and support those in recovery, pushing for a united front against the opioid crisis and work towards a brighter, healthier future.

Learn about warning signs, treatment options, prevention strategies, and more at https://combataddiction.ny.gov/

Putnam County

Putnam County Government is spreading the word about World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th. Putnam County's Out of the Darkness Walk is one of more than 550 'Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks' being held nationwide this year. All are invited and encouraged to register at https://afsp.org/pc

The walk is 2.9 miles. It will begin at the Putnam County Social Services Building walking on the sidewalk going North on Route 6 to Route 52, Then make a right on Route 52 to the Putnam County Courthouse. Walkers will then turn around and follow the route back to the Putnam County Social Services Building. Water and snack tables will be along the way.

