Michael Cohen Being Released From Otisville Because of COVID-19

President Donald Trumps former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has been serving a prison sentence at the FCI Otisville Satellite Campus, is being released from prison early due to a coronavirus outbreak according to CNN.

On Cohen's twitter account, he stated that "an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus at the prison and it's time for the Federal Government to act responsibly!"

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. Cohen also admitted that he helped facilitate hush-money payments to two women who alleged past affairs with Trump before he ran for President. Trump has denied having affairs with the women

His attorney Roger Bennett Adler said that Cohen, 53, will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement. He'll be released May 1 after a two-week quarantine at the prison. He was initially set to be released in November 2021. The Federal Bureau of Prisons, who is facilitating his release, said as of Wednesday April 15th, 451 federal inmates and 280 staff members have contracted the virus according to NBC News.

