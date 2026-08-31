New Restaurant Taking Over Food Network Favorite in Wappingers

Just weeks after one of the Hudson Valley's most popular Mexican restaurants suddenly closed its doors, a new business is already moving in.

Mexicali Blue shocked longtime customers this summer when the Route 9 restaurant in Wappingers Falls abruptly closed its doors. The restaurant served its final customers on July 15, bringing an end to more than two decades in business.

The Wappingers Falls eatery earned national attention after the Food Network named its short rib burrito one of the best burritos in the country. The popular dish featured short ribs cooked for hours in Negra Modelo beer before being combined with rice, black beans, homemade coleslaw, guacamole, pico de gallo and other fresh ingredients.

A. Boris A. Boris

Mexicali Blue Had Been For Sale For Years

While the closure may have seemed sudden, the restaurant's future had actually been uncertain for quite some time.

Back in 2023, we reported that the Wappingers Falls Mexicali Blue had been put on the market for $325,000. At the time, the restaurant remained open and continued serving customers while searching for a buyer.

After years on the market, Mexicali Blue finally announced this summer that new owners had taken over. The restaurant also added that its executive chef would remain at the location and work with the new owners on what was described as an "exciting fusion concept."

A. Boris A. Boris

Panda House Coming Soon to Wappingers Falls

New signs have now appeared outside the former Mexicali Blue announcing that "Panda House" is coming soon.

The signs describe Panda House simply as "Chinese Cuisine."

It's unclear whether Panda House is the fusion concept that Mexicali Blue teased before closing or if plans have changed and the location will simply become a traditional Chinese restaurant. So far, there has been no menu or opening date announced that would shed more light on exactly what customers can expect.

A search of social media did not result in any profiles for the new business.