Hudson Valley Restaurant Featured on Food Network is for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's favorite spots for fresh tacos and burritos is now up for sale.

It seems like every week we are sharing another story about a well-loved Hudson Valley restaurant that is being sold. Whether it's a pizza restaurant that has been family run for 50 years, a comfort food mecca in Orange County or New Paltz's top-rated breakfast spot, the loss of a beloved restaurant is always a bummer.

This latest news, however, hits me pretty hard. It's a place that not only has great food but is a restaurant that I've been bringing my son to his whole life. It's not easy to find a place that not only makes great food but uses nothing but fresh ingredients.

When my son was in preschool I would pick him up once a week and we'd go out for Mexican food. He'd have a kids' quesadilla or chicken burrito while I explored the menu, ordering something different each week. To this day we still take regular trips to this legendary restaurant and it has become one of our family's favorite spots.

When I broke the news to my family that Mexicali Blue in Wappingers Falls was up for sale, let's just say they were a little upset.

Food Network Favorite

Of course, our family isn't the only fans of Mexicali Blue. The Wappingers Falls restaurant was discovered by the Food Network and named as having one of the "best burritos in the nation." After making the list, foodies and curious culinary pilgrims began flocking to the restaurant to try the short rib burrito, which was featured by the Food Network. I even took a trip there myself to find out how Chef Tom Nicolosi, son of owner Sal Nicolosi, put it all together.

Business For Sale

The restaurant is currently being offered by CR Properties for $325,000. It includes commercial-grade gas grills, beverage taps, a box fridge and, despite the restaurant's claim of "no freezers, no fryers, no cans," the listing does indicate the business includes a freezer.

According to the listing agent, Mexicali Blue's original location in New Paltz was recently sold for a reported $99,000. Now, the Wappingers Falls location is also on the market but, as of March 14, it has yet to be sold.

We reached out to Mexicali Blue about the listing but they did not immediately reply.

