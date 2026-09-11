Help WPDH Pledge 101 Hours of Service to Remember 9/11

For 25 years, Americans have promised to never forget September 11, 2001. This year, WPDH also wants to remember what happened the next day.

On September 12, the country woke up heartbroken and uncertain, but also remarkably united. Neighbors checked on neighbors. Strangers helped strangers. People donated blood, collected supplies, volunteered and looked for ways to help.

Twenty-five years later, we're challenging the Hudson Valley to bring back some of that spirit.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

WPDH Sets Goal of 101 Hours of Service

The Boris Show is inviting listeners to help us pledge 101 hours of community service throughout the Hudson Valley.

You can volunteer at a food pantry, help an elderly neighbor, clean up a park, assist a local nonprofit or animal shelter, or simply find your own way to make the Hudson Valley a little better.

It doesn't have to happen on September 11. We're simply asking you to pledge an hour or more of your time to help someone else.

The United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region has many volunteer projects throughout Dutchess and Orange Counties available for you to help with. Opportunities include stocking food pantry shelves, preparing garden beds, assisting pantry patrons and helping with farm activities.

The effort is part of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, which encourages Americans to honor those who died, were injured or sickened, as well as survivors and first responders, through acts of service.

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash volunteers sorting canned food donations

Make Your Pledge

Use the form below to pledge one hour, five hours or as much time as you'd like. Choose one of the United Way opportunities or come up with something meaningful on your own.

Twenty-five years ago, we saw what could happen when people put their differences aside and took care of each other.

This September 11, let's also remember the spirit of September 12 and come together once again.