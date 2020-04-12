Metro North to Further Reduce Hudson Valley Service

Metro-North has announced more service reductions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to their website, Metro-North will begin more service reductions on Monday, April 13. The Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines will run on an hourly schedule on weekdays and weekends. The Hudson line runs from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central Terminal.

This change is a temporary response to a sudden reduction in ridership. Roughly 95% of riders have been staying home and following the New York on PAUSE Act. The MTA is also encouraging people who do not need to travel to stay home. Only travel for essential reasons, according to their website. They need to keep travel available for people who truly need it.

As previously changed, all ticket offices are still closed. Cash is also no longer accepted on board to purchase a ticket, according to their website. You can see the previous changes to Metro-North service here.



