Meteor That Resembled Giant “Firework” Seen Over New York State

Anyone see anything strange in the sky? Several residents across New York state reported seeing a fireball late Tuesday night. One of the reports sent to the American Meteor Society compared the object to the light and trail produced by a firework being launched.

October is already a busy month for astronomy lovers, with four meteor showers peaking this month. According to EarthSky, the Draconids, Orionids, Southern Taurids and Northern Taurids annual meteor showers will be seen in some capacity over the coming weeks.

Reports issued to the American Meteor Society say that a fireball was witnessed streaking over parts of New York state late night September 30. The object was described as ranging from orange to yellow, to bright white in color. The object was seen for a little over a second before completely burning up, says one witness.

One witnessed told the AMC that the meteor "looked like how a firework does when launched", however it was coming down towards Earth.

AccuWeather says that the color of light that the meteors produce depends on their chemical composition. Yellow or white meteors mean that the space rock is composed of iron and sodium, says AccuWeather.

New York, particularly the state's Hudson Valley area, has a long history with unexplained flying phenomena and other strange sightings. As stated many times, these observations of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere, though.

Resident Reports UFO Descending Near New York State Thruway

A resident from New York state filed a report with the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center, claiming they witnessed a UFO as they were driving north on the New York Thruway. The sighting happened late in the evening July 28, according to the report.

The report says that the object came within 200 yards of the witnesses' vehicle, and lasted for a duration of about 5 seconds.