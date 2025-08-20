The phenomena know as dust devils are defined by the National Weather Service as a "whirling vortex of air that forms when hot air near the ground rises quickly into cooler air above". Usually, dust devils form under clear skies and light winds, and are only on the ground for a few minutes and don't travel far.

Unlike tornadoes, these swirling columns of dirt are not associated with severe thunderstorms, and are usually much weaker than regular tornadoes. Most dust devils occur in dry and arid areas, such as in the deserts across the American southwest.

But they do occasionally happen in areas like New York state as well.

Dust Devil Filmed Near Lake In New York State

Fox Weather reports that a dust devil touched down at a beach at Graton Lakes State Park in New York. The footage shows the dust cloud picked up umbrellas and other beach equipment, as children can be heard running and screaming in every direction.

The dust devil only was on the ground for around half a minute, according to Fox.

Earlier in August, a somewhat larger dust devil interrupted a Little League game in Penfield, New York, according to ESPN. The mini dust storm formed between third base and home plate, during the Penfield Little League's 18th annual Summer Slam.

No children were picked up and tossed away by either of the dust devils.

