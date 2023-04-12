Did You Notice New York McDonald’s Dropped This Item From Menu?

When was the last time you had McDonalds? What did you get to eat? Nuggets? Fries? Maybe a Quarter Pounder with Cheese? All of the above? Hey, I am not here to judge, far from it. Maybe you deserve bonus points for noticing that this item had quietly disappeared from their menu?

So, what is this item that no longer exists at McDonald's? When you find out how long it has been gone, maybe you might say to yourself too, wow, I just didn't notice it.

What was this item that 'quietly disappeared' from the McDonald's menu?

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

The item(s) that can no longer be found on the Mickey D's menu are their salads. Yep, while I am sure that people were not running down to their local McDonald's for a salad, it was nice that there were options when you were pressed for time.

Get our free mobile app

When did the salads disappear from the McDonalds menu?

McDonalds Offers Real Life Choices Diet In New York City Getty Images loading...

Apparently in 2020, after selling salads for about 30-years, the salads, just quietly disappeared. Was it COVID? This could have been one of the reasons. All restaurants, not just McDonalds were struggling with supply chain issues and not being able to get all of the items needed to be in a salad. Could it also just be that the person who goes to McDonalds for a meal, isn't thinking about salads? What could be more top on their mind that two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese?

What is your go-to items when you head to McDonalds? Thanks for sharing!

Is This the Most Beautiful McDonald's in New York State? The Denton House McDonald's location is at 2045 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, New York. Here's a look inside. [Photo credit: Lejaceman via Trip Advisor]

McDonald's Food Varies Around the World, Check this out! You've seen wacky and wild McDonald's menu items from around the world, but some global foods are a perfect fit for Texas. I've included a few big "misses" for Texas too, just for fun.