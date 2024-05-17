McDonald&#8217;s Banning Refills in Hudson Valley

McDonald’s Banning Refills in Hudson Valley

Amazing Tube, YouTube

What's going on? Are we drinking way too much soda at the local Mickey D's?

McDonald's is the world's largest fast food restaurant chain, serving over 69 million customers daily in over 100 countries. McDonald's is best known for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers and French fries of course, and how bout those fountain sodas?

According to the New York Post, it looks like McDonald's will be phasing out free drink refills, and more fast food chains may follow.

Also See: Moonburger Makes Surprise Announcement of Upcoming Fourth Location

A company rep reportedly stated that charging for refills would be left “at the discretion of individual restaurant owner/operators.” But free refills have been a common thing with the fast food chain for years, and with the ridiculous rise in prices these days everywhere (in New York especially) including at McDonald's, not offering free refills is upsetting to many loyal customers.

Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images
loading...

I remember when a Big Mac Meal (Big Mac, Fries and Soda) was like 6 bucks back in the day. I'll never forget my good friend Joe Mason's mom buying Big Mac meals for the entire family one night for dinner. I'll always remembering seeing the register read like $70! I had never seen a bill at McDonald's for food that large, and this was back in the early 1990's.

I don't eat much of any fast food these days if I can help it, but I must say that I was shocked when I walked into a McDonald's in Poughkeepsie recently and looked up at the menu. The price for the Big Mac Meal was like $12!? Double of what I knew it had previously cost. I could only imagine Mrs. Mason buying McDonald's for the whole family again in 2024. That bill would be like 150 dollars!

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
loading...

No More Refills

Amazing Tube, YouTube
loading...

But back to the refills....Its been said that self-serve soda machines have been vanishing all over, from McDonald's to Panera Bread, to the grocery store Wegmans. One article reporting on McDonald's Banning Refills in New York State, says that a man just over the state border in Pennsylvania was denied a refill and he actually thought it was a joke. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. The refill ban looks to be heading not only to just the Hudson Valley area, but New York overall, and beyond.

WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app

“McDonald’s tends to be a leader in the industry. And very often, when they make big changes, other restaurants follow suit. McDonald’s is very smart about their costs,” said Darren Tristano, CEO of consulting firm FoodserviceResults. So don't be surprised if at your next trip to the local McDonald's, or another fast food joint for that matter, you are told to reach into your pockets and purchase another drink.

Which McDonald's Location is the Best in the Mid-Hudson Valley?

Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Check Out The McMansion! Most Extraordinary McDonald's in the World Here in NY

The home was built in 1795 for the Denton family on Long Island who is the founder of the town of Hempstead. It was an 18th-century farmhouse. McDonald's bought the property in 1985 with plans of leveling the home and building a fast food restaurant. That's when the residents of the Town of Hempstead stepped in to try and save the historic home according to Atlas Obscura. McDonald's agreed to restore the mansion in exchange for allowing them to build a drive-thru lane. Check out this unique and extraordinary McDonald's that is known as the Denton House McDonald's or the McMansion!

Gallery Credit: Lejaceman-TripAdvisor; Google Maps

Filed Under: Ban on Refills, McDonald's, New York
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA