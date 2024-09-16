One of the hallmarks of living in the Hudson Valley is easy access to a variety of trails. Whether you're jogging, biking, walking, or birding, these trails offer residents the chance to get some fresh air and exercise.

One particular section of the Empire State Rail Trail has been causing local residents grief for quite some time now. But it looks like progress is on the horizon.

Empire State Rail Trail Complaints

All summer, people have been posting in local Facebook groups shedding light on the Maybrook portion of the Empire State Rail Trail.

Posts began circulating in the East Fishkill Community groups this past June about raising concern over the upkeep of the Maybrook portion of the trail. In a June 9th post, one community member explained,

"There are parts in which only half the width of the trail is still not overgrown. The road crossings….heck I’m 6 feet tall and the growth in the center areas hides me, the weeds are so tall."

The post also included a link to a petition titled, "Address Maintenance Issues on the Maybrook Section of the Empire State Rail Trail."

In August, a post in the Mid-Hudson Bicycle Club described the trail conditions as 'horrid' and shared their experience in trying to get some progress moving on the trail conditions.

The poor conditions of the trail were affecting many residents whether they be avid bikers or casual walkers. In the pursuit to rectify the poor maintenance, it was discovered that that section of the trail fell under the MTA Metro-North Railroad.

Local Government Gets Involved

In July, NYS Assemblyman Anil Beephan shared an urgent call to address the complaints and concerns surrounding the conditions of the Maybrook section of the Empire State Rail Trail.

According to the press release, Beephan raised the issue with Governor Hochul, MTA Chairman Lieber, and County Executive Serino.

Progress Made in Maybrook Rail Trail Conditions Issue

On Friday, September 13th, the Dutchess County Government page shared that they were finally able to strike a deal with the MTA Metro-North Railroad and address the community's concerns.

As it stands, Dutchess County is now temporarily responsible for maintaining this 15-mile stretch of the Empire State Rail Trail.

The Dutchess County Parks and Department of Public Works are now working on removing fallen trees and major branches from the trail. The teams will also handle overgrown brush that encroaches onto the trail.

Community members in the area have expressed their excitement about the new agreement. Many are happy to see their local government acting on the community's concerns, and of course, are incredibly excited to have their trail cleaned up!

Dutchess County Government did share that while the temporary agreement is a step in the right direction, they will continue working with Governor Hochul and the MTA Metro-North Railroad on a more permanent solution.

