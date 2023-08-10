Eisenhower Hall Theatre at West Point Announces 2023-2024 Season

Full season of entertainment opens with acclaimed Queen tribute band Almost Queen.

Eisenhowser Hall Theatre at West Point (also known as Ike Hall) is situated on the grounds of the U.S. Military Acadamy at West Point. Its one of America's largest theatres (second only to New York's Radio City Music Hall). The theatre is known for excellent sight lines and superb acoustics.

I've seen a few shows over the years at Eisenhower Hall, and they are all memorable. It really is a beautiful venue. In the 90s I saw Foreigner, The Kinks and watched comedian Gallagher smash watermelons with his sledge hammer (the Sledge-O-Matic) on the stage.

Gallagher

Foreigner Live in 1993

The Kinks Live 1993

Almost Queen Kicks off Season at Eisenhower Hall Theatre

An exciting season of entertainment was recently announced for Eisenhower Hall Theatre at West Point, kicking off with Almost Queen on Sept. 30. Almost Queen Succeeds in blending the vocal layering and studio precision that is a signature of the band with the energy and spectacle of a live stage production. Elaborate lighting, effects, and costumes aptly frame the seasoned musicians who step into these very large shoes to effectively render an authentic "Queen experience". The band has played sold out shows across the country and has headlined major rock festivals. The band is led by singer Joseph Russo, a veteran of the Broadway stage.

I have had the opportunity to see Almost Queen many times over the years and they are truly one of the most amazing tributes I have ever seen. Get tickets and info here.

ALMOST QUEEN The Ultimate Queen Tribute - YouTube

In addition to the season opener with Almost Queen, the lineup for Eisenhower Hall Theatre also features other great shows and events including STOMP, Cirque Dreams Holiday, Dinosaur World Live, Hairspray, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Celtic Woman, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago-The Musical and The Kite Runner. Check out the Eisenhower Hall Theatre website here.