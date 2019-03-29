Massive Delays on I-84 Westbound

Late construction has Interstate 84 jammed up Friday afternoon.

According to our traffic reporter Adrienne Watson, there are huge problems on Interstate 84 westbound.

Due to late construction, 84 westbound is backed up starting at the Route 9 exit (exit 13) and continuing across the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

State Route 52 is seeing delays as a result of the construction as well.

