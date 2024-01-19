It's another day and another score for the New York State Police. Recently, NYSP released details on an event that occurred late last week when State Police conducted a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway.

New York State Police Taconic Bust

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on the Taconic in the town of East Fishkill. According to the press release from NYSP, Troopers stopped the 2020 Toyota sedan for "violation of the vehicle and traffic law".

Get our free mobile app

Upon stopping the vehicle, Troopers were able to identify the driver as Brandon M. Green, age 31, of Pittsfield, MA. Troopers on the scene began an investigation and were quickly able to determine that Green was operating the vehicle while impaired, under the influence of drugs.

Miami Police Erect DUI Checkpoints During Holiday Season Joe Raedle loading...

Score on the Taconic

Troopers would continue their investigation of the scene after determining that Green was impaired. This is when Troopers would come across the big find of the day. Troopers would find that Green was in possession of approximately half of a kilogram of cocaine.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Troopers placed Green under arrest and charged him with...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st degree, a class A-I felony, and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs...

The driving while impaired charge was listed as an unclassified misdemeanor charge. This also marks another score made by NYSP while patrolling the Taconic. Earlier this month, New York State Police, arrested and charged another Taconic traveler following a traffic stop where Troopers discovered the driver was in possession of an enormous of illegal marijuana. You may read about that story here (Pot Man Pot Man: Busted by NYSP on the Taconic).

Potential Penalty for Possession

The charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st degree is considered to be one of the most serious crimes listed in the New York State Penal Code. Plain and simple if found guilty, Green could be looking at potentially spending the rest of his life behind bars. Other penalties could come in the form of a $100,000 fine.

allanswart allanswart loading...

Following the arrest, Green was taken into custody and later arraigned in the court of the Honorable Judge Romig of the town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

22 Large Breed Dogs Saved From Awful Hoarding Situation in Dutchess County The Ulster County SPCA recounts the details of one of the "worst hoarding cases" they've ever seen in Milan, New York. Along with assistance from several Hudson Valley-based animal rescues they were able to save 22 large breed dogs.

Best Places To Live In New York State Niche is out with its best places to live in America list. Here are the 9 from New York State that cracked the top 80.