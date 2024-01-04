Let's be honest, people smoking pot or using marijuana products in the state of New York is not necessarily surprising anymore since the state allowed for recreational usage back in 2021. That being said, attempting to move through the state with a Willie Nelson and or Snoop Dogg-sized amount of pot in your car is still very much against the law.

Brooklyn Man Busted by New York State Police

Just a few days before the Christmas holiday was to be celebrated, one Brooklyn man found himself in incredibly deep metaphorical waters when New York State Police pulled him over on the Taconic State Parkway.

On December 22, State Troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2008 Acura MDX on the Taconic, in the town of Pleasant Valley. According to the press release from the NYSP, Troopers pulled the driver of the vehicle over for "...violations of the vehicle and traffic law".

After pulling the vehicle over, Troopers immediately began their investigation. It was quickly determined that the driver of the 08 Acura, identified as 33-year-old Eric Huang, was operating the vehicle while impaired and subsequently placed him under arrest.

It was when Troopers continued their investigation after the arrest that they stumbled upon a motherload of green and I don't mean money.

While further investigating the scene after the arrest Troopers found a giant stash of weed in Huang's vehicle. That giant stash was 36 pounds of illegal cannabis. Huang was officially charged with the crimes of...

Driving While Intoxicated and Unclassified misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 1st degree, a class D felony.

Events Following Arrest and Potential Penalty

In the press release from the state police, it mentioned that following the arrest Huang was issued an appearance ticket which was returnable to the town of Pleasant Valley Court, for January 2.

If convicted, Huang stands to potentially face a significant amount of time behind bars. The penalty for 1st degree Criminal Possession of Cannabis is up to 15 years in prison. A minimum sentence for the same offense would be between 3 1/2 to 7 years depending on whether or not the accused has a prior felony conviction.

