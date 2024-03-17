A New York state man is lucky to be alive, after being struck by a vehicle.

Police in the lower Hudson Valley said they have charged a driver of the vehicle with felonies after they left the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian. However, officials say the suspect was pretty easy to find. Investigators said they simply had to follow a trail of paint chips, and other debris left behind after the collision.

A somewhat story unfolded recently in upstate New York, when deputies followed a trail of fuel left behind by a pickup truck, after it had struck another vehicle.

Man Run Down in Westchester County, As Police Follow Debris to Identify Vehicle Involved

The North Castle Police Department said they received a call the night of March 12, that a person had been hit by a vehicle. Officers said they found the man lying in the middle of the road covered in blood, and in a half-conscious state.

The victim was identified as a 65-year-old North Castle man.

Investigators said they found paint chips and vehicle debris in the area of the road where the man was found. Officers searched the area, and said they eventually found the vehicle in question, which was unoccupied upon discovery. The damage to the vehicle was consistent to the evidence left at the scene, according to police

The North CAstle Police Department said that "further, the vehicle had "new paint applied to the damaged area", and that the paint was still "wet to the touch."

Charges

The vehicle was impounded, and the 71-year-old owner was identified and arrested the following day, says police. The Flushing man has been charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of a accident with serious physical injury, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the victim was taken to the Westchester Medical Center emergency room. and have not updated his status.

