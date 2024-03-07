Deputies in New York State Follow Fluid Trail From Alleged DWI Crash

Offcials in New York state were hot on the trail of a suspect, after a two-vehicle crash that lead to injuries. However, the suspect made it very easy for deputies, says WBNG. According to the Sheriff's Office, all they had to do in this case was follow the trail.

Fluid Trails Leads to Suspect 

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the Town of Chemung, NY February 29. When they arrived, law enforcement said that they witnessed a van that had been overturned, with two passengers in it.

WBNG says that the driver of the van told police that a pickup truck had come up from behind, and hit him multiple times, causing the van to crash.

But while the suspect may have fled the scene, they left behind a trail.

Deputies said they not only parts of the truck left behind, but also a trail of fluid. From there, officials say they followed the fluids which lead them straight to the 38-year-old suspect.

The man was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree and DWI, with additional charges pending. says the Sheriff's Office.

