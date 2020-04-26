Man On Skates Robs New York State Dunkin Donuts Restaurant

Looks like he had his whole getaway planned. Police say a man wearing in-line skates robbed a Dunkin Donuts restaurant Friday evening. We guess you could say that America not only runs, but now also skates on Dunkin. Ehh, dumb joke aside, police are looking for answers.

Nassau County police say the suspect skated into the store, bought a coffee and then demanded money. Police say the alleged robber claimed he had a gun under his jacket. The bandit left the Hicksville Dunkin and then skated off towards the Long Island Rail Road station a few blocks away, police said.

No one was hurt. Witnesses say along with the skates, the man was described as wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue sweatpants, red beanie cap. Police say he was also wearing a surgical mask, and black rubber gloves. Well, least he was being safe.

