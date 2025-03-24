Police say a Hudson Valley man is facing multiple felonies after being arrested Saturday. The man is accused is accused of operating a motor vehicle that had been reported stolen from a different part of the state, according to CBS.

The suspect is also accused of forcing his way into a home where residence were in at the time of the break in. CBS reports that the Sheriff’s Special Operations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit help respond to the scene.

The alleged incident marks the second time an area suspect has forced their way into an occupied home in a little over a week. Officials had reported that a female suspect entered an occupied home in Germantown, and stole items. The press release from the New York State Police even said that the suspect also "redecorated the home" that they allegedly broke in to.

Hudson Valley Man Facing Felonies After Alleged Upstate Break In

CBS reports that a 31-year-old Beacon man was arrested after an alleged burglary in the village of Stillwater Saturday night.

According to the the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, the suspect crashed a reported stolen vehicle, before allegedly forcing his way into a nearby occupied home. WNYT reports that the man broke the glass to the front door to gain entry.

Police say the vehicle the man was in had been reported stolen from Washington County. The suspect was also allegedly had 2 grams of cocaine on him, according to the report from CBS.

The Dutchess County man has been charged with burglary, possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and drug possession, according to The Times Union.

The residence of the home were able to escape unharmed, according to CBS.