New York State Woman Charged With Burglary, Also &#8220;Redecorated&#8221; Person&#8217;s Home

New York State Woman Charged With Burglary, Also “Redecorated” Person’s Home

7713Photography/Getty Stock / ThinkStock

New York State Police say they have charged a woman with multiple crimes, including felony burglary. Officials say the suspect entered an occupied home in the Hudson Valley and stole items that did not belong to them. However, there is one other unusual detail that stands out in this recent police press release.

According to the website of Saland Law PC, burglary in the second degree is a “C” violent felony punishable by a mandatory minimum term of incarceration of three and one half years up to a maximum fifteen years in state prison, as well as fines and surcharges.

New York State Woman Charged With Burglary & "Redecorating" Person's Home

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 13, troopers from the Livingston barracks arrested a 44-year-old woman from Albany on multiple charges.

New York State Police said they have charged the suspect 2nd degree burglary (Class "C" Felony), 4th degree grand larceny (Class "E" Felony), possession of burglary tools (Class "A" Misdemeanor), and endangering the welfare of a child (Class "A" Misdemeanor).

Official say that the investigation revealed that the suspect unlawfully entered an occupied home in Germantown, and took items. The press release from the New York State Police even said that the suspect also "redecorated the home". The suspect fled the scene when confronted by the homeowner, according to police.

Troopers said that they later located the woman parked behind a nearby residence. The suspect was arraigned at the Town of Claverack Court and released to probation. She is scheduled to return to court on March 20, according to police.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: Columbia County NY, germantown, Hudson Valley, Mid-Hudson Region, Mid-Hudson Valley, New York News, New york State News, Upper Hudson Valley
Categories: Articles, News

More From WPDH-WPDA