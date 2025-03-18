New York State Police say they have charged a woman with multiple crimes, including felony burglary. Officials say the suspect entered an occupied home in the Hudson Valley and stole items that did not belong to them. However, there is one other unusual detail that stands out in this recent police press release.

According to the website of Saland Law PC, burglary in the second degree is a “C” violent felony punishable by a mandatory minimum term of incarceration of three and one half years up to a maximum fifteen years in state prison, as well as fines and surcharges.

New York State Woman Charged With Burglary & "Redecorating" Person's Home

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 13, troopers from the Livingston barracks arrested a 44-year-old woman from Albany on multiple charges.

New York State Police said they have charged the suspect 2nd degree burglary (Class "C" Felony), 4th degree grand larceny (Class "E" Felony), possession of burglary tools (Class "A" Misdemeanor), and endangering the welfare of a child (Class "A" Misdemeanor).

Official say that the investigation revealed that the suspect unlawfully entered an occupied home in Germantown, and took items. The press release from the New York State Police even said that the suspect also "redecorated the home". The suspect fled the scene when confronted by the homeowner, according to police.

Troopers said that they later located the woman parked behind a nearby residence. The suspect was arraigned at the Town of Claverack Court and released to probation. She is scheduled to return to court on March 20, according to police.