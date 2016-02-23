Man Legally Changes Name to Bacon Double Cheeseburger

He was once known as Sam "Simon" Smith. Now he is legally known as Bacon Double Cheeseburger. You're probably wondering, 'why on Earth would anyone change to their name to this?' Well, not surprisingly, alcohol played a factor.

Bacon Cheeseburger

The 33 year-old gas consultant from the London area said that he was drinking at a pub with friends when he made the application to change his name to the UK Deed Poll Service. Just a fe weeks later, the official paperwork arrived in the mail.

It was the culmination of probably too many drinks in the pub where there was a conversation about names. Bacon Double Cheeseburger was pretty much the first thing that came up.

According to Cheeseburger, his father found the change rather funny though his mother is reportedly furious. Also, the former Mr. Smith was planning on getting married though admits another name change may be necessary. According to him, his less than enthusiastic fiancée is "fairly reluctant about marrying a Cheeseburger. That’s something we’re discussing a lot. No girl ever dreams of spending her big day marrying a man called Bacon.

Strangest First Names

You may have heard about the controversy involving Southwest Airlines having to apologize to a Texas woman after employees allegedly mocked her daughter's unusual name years ago?.

ABC says the incident happened in early November when Traci Redford and her daughter Abcde were boarding a flight from Santa Ana, CA to El Paso. The mother then says she heard Southwest employees laughing and mocking her five year-old daughter's name.

While laughing at a kid that young isn't nice at all, we have to admit it is a bit of a curious name. How to do you even say Abcde? According to her mother, it's pronounced like Ab-city. You may think it's a different name, but the astonishing fact is that according to a 2014 article in Vocativ, there are at least 328 different people with the name Abcde in the United States alone.

Then there's the sports world. Who could forget former New York Jet D'Brickashaw Ferguson?Comedy Central's Key and Peele poked fun at many professional athletes' names (particularly those in the N.F.L.), with their East-West Bowl parody.