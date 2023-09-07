New York State DMV Proposes Huge Crackdown On Reckless Drivers

If you live in New York state and drive well over the speed limit, drive under the influence, or pass a school bus, it could become a whole lot harder to get your driver's license back.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has made a proposal to further punish repeat offenders in response to Governor Hochul's call to get "high risk" drivers off the road.

The Livingston County News said that the New York DMV has proposed changes that would increase the number of points of "dangerous drivers".

This would include such violations as; "alcohol- or drug-related convictions, driving without a license, and any violation involving speeding in a work zone, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, or striking a bridge."

The Livingston County News also says the DMV wants to increase the amount of points for passing a school bus that has its stop lights on.

According to the current NY DMV system, if a driver accumulates 11 or more points in an 18-month period, your license may be suspended. The new proposal would increase that time frame to 24 months.

There also could be changes in how you get your license back if it is suspended. The Livingston County New says that the DMV has proposed to lengthen the amount of time they can review amd applicant’s driving history, from the current three years to four.

And last but not least, if you keep on driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, it may become a lot easier for the DMV to permanently yank your license.