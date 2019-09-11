Man Impersonates Realtor, Takes Cash Down Payment, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man presented himself as a realtor and accepted a cash down payment from the victim.

On September 11, the New York State Police at Middletown arrested Michael Ramos, age 35 of Middletown, N.Y. for Burglary third-degree (felony) and Criminal Impersonation second-degree.

In June of this year, Ramos allegedly presented himself as a realtor and took a cash down payment from a victim after showing the victim a foreclosed property in the Town of Thompson in Sullivan County.

Ramos was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Sheriff on bail.

No further information is available at this time.

