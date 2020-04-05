Man Fled Following Port Jervis Shooting, Police Say

Police in Port Jervis are attempting to identify a man who fired several shots at a man in the town.

On April 4, at approximately 10:45 p.m. Port Jervis Police responded to Ball Street on a section located between the intersections with Steward Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots being fired.

An investigation revealed that a man emerged from a yard and discharged multiple rounds from a handgun at a Port Jervis man who was standing outside a residence on Ball Street.

The victim took cover inside the residence and was not injured during the incident, the suspect fled on foot. Police searched surrounding neighborhoods with the canine unit but were unable to find the suspect.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and processed the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Port Jervis City Police Department at (845) 856-5101.

