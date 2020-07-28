Man Drowns at Lower Hudson Valley Lake, Police Say

A 25-year old man drowns while swimming with friends at a Rockland County lake on Monday.

On July 27, at approximately 2:46 p.m. state police, along with state park police responded to Seve Lakes Drive, Lake Sebago Beach Harriman State Park for a report of a drowning.

Police conducted an investigation, which showed that seven people were swimming in the lake. According to the investigation, Rashad Ibrahim, 25, of Bronx, N.Y., slipped off a rock, falling into the lake, where he began struggling.

Ibrahim did not resurface. Ibrahim was located deceased by Thiells Search and Rescue.

There is no further information at this time.

