Man Barricaded Inside Poughkeepsie Home Arrested, Police Say

The City of Poughkeepsie Public Safety dispatchers received a call reporting a male threatening to shoot people with a gun at 204 N. Hamilton Street.

City of Poughkeepsie Patrol Officers and Detectives responded and interviewed a number of people related to the call. The address is comprised of several rooms rented by several different people. Officers confirmed that the suspected male was the only occupant of the address at the time of their arrival.

Members of the hostage negotiation team were a part of the initial response and immediately made attempts to contact the suspect.

After some time, HNT members made contact with the suspect and arranged for his safe exit from the building. At approximately 01:35 p.m., the suspect exited the building and was taken into custody, without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Lorenzo Jackson Jr, a 55 year-old male, residing at 204 N. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY. Jackson has a lengthy arrest record comprised of 44 arrests.

Currently, there are several outstanding warrants for Jackson's including an arrest warrant for Criminal Contempt 1st degree, C felony, bench warrants for Criminal Contempt 1st and 2nd degree, as well as vehicle & traffic violations. In addition, Jackson has outstanding felony warrants out of the Town of Poughkeepsie.

